IIT-Jodhpur Researchers Develop Software Framework For Converting Digital Comics To Video

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 4, 2022 10:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Jodhpur
Image credit: iitj.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Jodhpur) researchers are developing a software framework, Comic-to-Video Network (C2VNet) for converting digitised comics to video. The researchers of Digital Humanities contributes to a composite of approaches methods rather than different approaches, that lay emphasis on preserving, reconstructing, transmitting, and interpreting human record historically and contemporaneously.

According to IIT Jodhpur, "The C2VNet evolves panel-by-panel in a comic strip and eventually produces a full-length video (with audio) of a digitised or born-digital storybook. The goal was to design and develop software that takes a born-digital or digitised comic book as input and produces an audio-visual animated movie from it."

The researchers have proposed a dataset titled "IMCDB: Indian Mythological Comic Dataset of Digitised Indian Comic Storybook" in the English language. "This has complete annotations for panels, binary masks of the text balloon, and text files for each speech balloon and narration box within a panel and plans to make the dataset publicly available," the release mentioned.

Dr. Chiranjoy Chattopadhyay, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said that the panel extraction model C2VNet has two internal networks to support the video creation. "CPENet developed by the team gives over 97 per cent accuracy, and the speech balloon segmentation model SBSNet gives 98 per cent accuracy with fewer parameters. Both have outperformed state-of-art models. C2VNet is the first step towards the big future of automatic multimedia creation of comic books to bring new comic reading experiences."

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
