IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Indigenous Metal 3D Printer

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop metal 3D printer

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur researchers have indigenously developed a Metal 3D printer based on the Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology. All the components of the IIT Jodhpur Metal 3D printer, except the laser and robot systems, are designed and manufactured in India. The project's main objective is to reduce the cost of Metal 3D printers and attract a broader range of users, an IIT Jodhpur statement said.

The research team from IIT Jodhpur involved in this project are Dr Ravi KR, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Dr.V. Narayanan, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Dr Abir Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Dr Sumit Kalra, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Rahul Chhibber, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr Hardik Kothadia, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Talking about this indigenously developed 3D printer, Dr Ravi KR, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, "The small success of this research has given great hope to our team to undertake new endeavours. Moreover, it will further strengthen the trust placed on our team and organization by the funding agencies and industry that are assisting our current research and will be assisting us in the future."

Despite the fact that Metal 3D printing technology started a few years after the launch of Polymer 3D printing, an institute statement said: “It is yet to experience the tremendous growth that the polymer 3D industry has achieved, especially in India. The high price of the product and the more expensive proprietary metal powders imported from abroad are some of the reasons for the limited growth of metal 3D printers.”

The IIT Jodhpur printer developed is suitable for repairing and adding additional material to existing components. Hence, it is ideal for printing fully functional parts for a range of industries, like Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Oil and Gas, and General Engineering, to name a few, the statement added.

The project has been funded by the Technology Development and Transfer (TDT) Division, Department of Science and Technology (DST). Other academic and industrial collaborating partners are PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, PSG Industrial Institute, Coimbatore and VectraForm Engineering Solutions, Coimbatore.

This machine can print 3D parts with metal powders made in India. In addition, India's first state-of-the-art variable spot size laser optics without compromising on laser beam homogeneity for laser cladding and additive manufacturing process is available in this machine.