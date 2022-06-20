  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Indigenous Metal 3D Printer

IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Indigenous Metal 3D Printer

The project has been funded by the Technology Development and Transfer (TDT) Division, Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 3:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jodhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur Offer Masters, PhD Programmes In Medical Technologies
IIT Jodhpur To Launch Centre of Excellence In Cyber-Physical Systems Security
IIT Jodhpur Launches New MTech Programme In Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality
IIT Jodhpur To Organise Open House "IIT Padhaaro" To Showcase Scientific, Engineering Capacities
IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System
IIT Jodhpur’s Centre India’s First To Focus On AI Applications To Economics And Its Theories
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Indigenous Metal 3D Printer
IIT Jodhpur researchers develop metal 3D printer
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur researchers have indigenously developed a Metal 3D printer based on the Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology. All the components of the IIT Jodhpur Metal 3D printer, except the laser and robot systems, are designed and manufactured in India. The project's main objective is to reduce the cost of Metal 3D printers and attract a broader range of users, an IIT Jodhpur statement said.

The research team from IIT Jodhpur involved in this project are Dr Ravi KR, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Dr.V. Narayanan, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Dr Abir Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Dr Sumit Kalra, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Rahul Chhibber, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr Hardik Kothadia, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Talking about this indigenously developed 3D printer, Dr Ravi KR, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, "The small success of this research has given great hope to our team to undertake new endeavours. Moreover, it will further strengthen the trust placed on our team and organization by the funding agencies and industry that are assisting our current research and will be assisting us in the future."

Despite the fact that Metal 3D printing technology started a few years after the launch of Polymer 3D printing, an institute statement said: “It is yet to experience the tremendous growth that the polymer 3D industry has achieved, especially in India. The high price of the product and the more expensive proprietary metal powders imported from abroad are some of the reasons for the limited growth of metal 3D printers.”

The IIT Jodhpur printer developed is suitable for repairing and adding additional material to existing components. Hence, it is ideal for printing fully functional parts for a range of industries, like Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Oil and Gas, and General Engineering, to name a few, the statement added.

The project has been funded by the Technology Development and Transfer (TDT) Division, Department of Science and Technology (DST). Other academic and industrial collaborating partners are PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, PSG Industrial Institute, Coimbatore and VectraForm Engineering Solutions, Coimbatore.

This machine can print 3D parts with metal powders made in India. In addition, India's first state-of-the-art variable spot size laser optics without compromising on laser beam homogeneity for laser cladding and additive manufacturing process is available in this machine.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PM Modi Inaugurates Centre For Brain Research At IISC Bengaluru
PM Modi Inaugurates Centre For Brain Research At IISC Bengaluru
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Result Links At Tnresults.nic.in
Live | TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Result Links At Tnresults.nic.in
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Last Date To Submit Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation Extended; Details Here
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Last Date To Submit Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation Extended; Details Here
#JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends: Medical Aspirants Want NEET UG 2022 To Be Postponed
#JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends: Medical Aspirants Want NEET UG 2022 To Be Postponed
Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Minimum Passing Criteria For Plus Two Students
Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Minimum Passing Criteria For Plus Two Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................