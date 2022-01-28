IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop AI-Based COVID-19 Diagnostics Technique Using Chest X-Ray

Image credit: Shutterstock The research is part of the RAKSHAK project under NM-CPS DST and iHuB Drishti at IIT Jodhpur (representational)

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technique for detecting the presence of COVID-19 in a human body using chest x-ray images.

The research is part of the RAKSHAK project under NM-CPS DST and iHuB Drishti at IIT Jodhpur.

They have proposed ‘COMiT-Net’, a deep-learning algorithm that can learn abnormalities present in the chest x-ray images and differentiate between a Covid-affected lung and a normal one. The AI algorithm is also capable of identifying the infected regions of lungs.

The institute said there have been multiple studies for Covid detection using X-ray or CT scan in the past year but most of them fail to provide an explainable solution.

Visiting research scholars Saheb Chhabra, Puspita Majumdar, Aakarsh Malhotra, PhD students Surbhi Mittal, Kartik Thakral, Computer Science professor Mayank Vatsa, professor and head of the Computer Science department Richa Singh, institute director Santanu Chaudhury along with Ashwin Pudrod, Consultant Pulmonologist, Ashwini Hospital and Ramakant Heart Care Centre, and Anjali Agrawal, Consultant Radiologist, TeleRadiology Solutions conducted the research.

They have published their findings in a research paper in the journal Pattern Recognition (volume 122).

The researchers aim at developing a full-scale prototype through the knowledge learnt in this project.