IIT Jodhpur Research Analyses Usefulness Of Blended Learning Framework Using Flipped Teaching

IIT Jodhpur researcher analyse blended learning framework using flipped teaching

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur researcher has explored and analysed the video-based flipped classroom model's usefulness and convenience. The objective of the research was to know if the analytics obtained from the interactive video assignments can be used to further flag at-risk students and make timely interventions, an IIT Jodhpur statement said. In a flipped classroom model, the study material is provided to students in advance for careful study and review, and the lecture sessions are utilized in interactions, discussions, and problem-solving.

Explaining the motivation behind analysing the usefulness of the blended learning framework, the IIT Jodhpur statement said: “The Covid-19 pandemic made online learning an inescapable necessity for teachers and students. Particularly for the students stuck in the digital divide, due to socio-economic and geographical disparities, power or internet outages, instructors needed to innovate new and flexible ways of keeping the students "engaged" in learning at their convenience.”

This has motivated Dr Rajlaxmi Chouhan, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, to analyse a video-based flipped classroom that has seen success in many countries across programs and disciplines, the statement added.

The researcher is the recipient of the 2019 Teaching Excellence Award and the 2021 Dr Vandana Sharma Memorial Award for Teaching Innovation at IIT Jodhpur.

Flipped Teaching: Meaning, Aspect Of Research

The unique aspect of this research was to analyse the engagement analytics to explore if a well-defined pattern can be observed to identify students who (i) do not put much effort into watching the videos (ii) are unable to answer knowledge checks correctly despite putting significant efforts. To provide a sense of belonging and immersion in the institute campus, a 3D walkthrough of basic labs used in this course was created for students who had not yet visited the campus. The flexibility offered by such pedagogies allowed students to focus on engaging with the material at their own convenience rather than worry about attendance in live classes.

In this work, the use of flipped classrooms using interactive video modules, along with some simulation and immersive learning elements, are explored for IIT Jodhpur's first-year students. To recreate in-class personalized experience for the students, video lectures created by the instructor have been used with questions interleaved at strategic locations to monitor the attention and engagement of the student. The research was carried out at the Education Technology Vertical of the Centre for Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Development, IIT Jodhpur.

The unique feature of this pedagogy was the instructor-created video modules that were then assigned as interactive assignments to the students. The improvement of performance can be attributed to more effective utilization of the ‘beyond contact hours’ by the students due to monitored engagement with the study material. Bringing in elements of immersive 3D walkthroughs and discussion spaces and taking strategic measures to curb cheating in online exams also helped significantly in improving the learning experience.