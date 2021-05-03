IIT Jodhpur: Registration For MSc In Digital Humanities Is Open; Apply By May 10

IIT Jodhpur MSc In Digital Humanities: Candidates can apply online at iitj.ac.in by May 10

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has invited applications for admission to MSc program in Digital Humanities. The IIT Jodhpur’s MSc programme in Digital Humanities will be offered by the Interdisciplinary Research Platform (IDRP) of Digital Humanities for the semester and will start from July 2021. Applicants with a graduate degree in academic disciplines of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Basic Sciences with 60 per cent marks or equivalent will be able to apply online at the institute’s website -- iitj.ac.in -- by May 10.

The MSc in Digital Humanities program seeks to bring together pedagogy and research from a wide range of academic disciplines to learn, innovate, and apply computational technologies to the arts, humanities, social and basic sciences. Students in the program will be trained to appreciate the application and impact of computational techniques in various areas such as cultural heritage, libraries, archives, and other sociocultural facets while developing skills that relevant employers seek in their prospective employees, an IIT Jodhpur statement said.

Applicants under unreserved categories will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 300 while submitting the online application form. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged will be charged Rs 150.

IIT Jodhpur Msc In Digital Humanities - Apply Online

While announcing the programme, IIT Jodhpur in their social media handle said: “Apply to the MSc Program in Digital Humanities.”

“Last Date: 10th May,” it added.