  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System

IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System

Under this agreement, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) systems will be designed, developed, prototyped, tested, and produced at the Technology Park of IIT Jodhpur.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 12:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jodhpur’s Centre India’s First To Focus On AI Applications To Economics And Its Theories
Campus RAKSHAK: IIT Jodhpur's Framework To Help In Safe Reopening Of Colleges, Prevent COVID Spread
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Identify COVID-19 RNA Variations And Their Implications
IIT Jodhpur Inaugurates Centre Of Excellence For Renewable Energy
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop AI-Based COVID-19 Diagnostics Technique Using Chest X-Ray
IIT-Jodhpur Researchers Develop Software Framework For Converting Digital Comics To Video
IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System
IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Government Ink MoU To Develop AIOT System
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has signed an MoU with the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation (JCKIF) and RajCOMP Info Services Ltd (RISL), a Government of Rajasthan undertaking, for a joint venture in Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) System and Technology Development.

Under this agreement, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) systems will be designed, developed, prototyped, tested, and produced at the Technology Park of IIT Jodhpur.

“The proposed ecosystem complements the Government of India's recently announced Semiconductor Mission as well as local policies in Rajasthan. It will facilitate the creation of AIOT technologies by start-ups, MSME, faculty, and students in a wide range of applications,” IIT Jodhpur said.

Signing the agreement, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is the new-age technology that is transforming healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and all industrial domains. The AIOT Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur will provide an impetus to the growth of this industry in Rajasthan as well as India. This is aligned with the Semiconductor Mission of the Government of India.”

Dr GS Toteja, CEO, Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation, said, “With AIoT, healthcare organizations can enhance the performance of human cognitive tasks such as diagnostics or therapeutics, supporting clinicians in treating diseases. The technology will be of immense use in healthcare delivery, particularly in periphery health systems.”

Sandesh Nayak, Commissioner and Joint Secretary, DoITC Rajasthan and Managing Director, RajCOMP Info Services Ltd, said, “The joint venture will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state. The combination of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IOT) can be utilized in the better implementation of public welfare projects across various sectors. It will be beneficial for the start-up ecosystem in Rajasthan as well.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule, List of Exams In March
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Delhi Government Honours Schools For Making ‘Holistic Contributions’ To Education Field
Delhi Government Honours Schools For Making ‘Holistic Contributions’ To Education Field
Assam Class 10 Board Exams With Last Year’s Papers. Reason- To Save Natural Resources
Assam Class 10 Board Exams With Last Year’s Papers. Reason- To Save Natural Resources
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................