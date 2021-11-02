IIT Jodhpur Placement: Average Salary Reaches Rs 24.38 Lakh Per Annum For 2021-22 Graduates

IIT Jodhpur start placement drive

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has started the placement drive for the 2021-222 graduates. As many as 40 companies have registered for the placement drive till date with more companies expected in phase two placements starting from December 2021. As many as 128 students have already been placed in the first phase of the placement, compared to 135 during the whole 2020-21 academic year.

There has been an increase in the average salary being offered to the BTech students as well. As compared to Rs 1436 LPA during 2020-2021, an average salary of Rs 24.38 LPA is being offered during this placement drive, an IIT Jodhpur statement said.

Speaking about the placement strategies, Dr. Anuj Pal Kapoor, Faculty Incharge, Career Development Cell, IIT Jodhpur, said, “The students’ performance in the interview performance, along with the support from the faculty and administration at IIT Jodhpur, is a testament to our grit and gumption, which ensured almost 55% placements during the first phase. The industry-aligned curriculum along with rigor and relevance brought in respective courses across departments at IIT Jodhpur has enabled us to achieve this mark.”

Some of the companies that offered PPOs at IIT Jodhpur during 2020-21 include DE Shaw, Arcesium, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Gojek, Amazon, Adobe, Codenation, SMS Data Tech, Diverta, Otsuka, Exawizard,Goldman sachs, and Google.

A total of 4 International offers have been made to the IIT Jodhpur students so far. These offers have been made by SMS Data Tech, Diverta, and Otsuka Holding.

Many companies are coming to IIT Jodhpur for the first time this year. These include Google, Graviton Trading, Zomato, Paytm, Deloitte, American Express, IBM, Infenion, Bukukas, Park Plus, Housing.com, Increff, Tata Electronics, and Tide.