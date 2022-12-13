IIT Jodhpur Organizes 37th National Symposium On Plasma Science, Technology

Image credit: Official Release IIT Jodhpur's 37th National Symposium

The Indian Institute of Technology (IT) Jodhpur in association with the Plasma Science Society of India (PSSI) organised the 37th National Symposium on Plasma Science and Technology (PLASMA-2022) from December 12 to December 14, 2022. The theme of the PLASMA-2022 is 'Plasma Technologies for Sustainable Development'. The event aims to motivate and provide adequate exposure to both young and senior researchers working in various areas of plasma science and technology.

The symposium includes keynote addresses, plenary talks, invited talks by eminent scientists along with oral and poster presentations by the research scholars and other participants. The symposium will provide a forum for young researchers in the area of Plasma Science and Technology to interact with eminent plasma scientists from India and present their research work.

Also Read || IIT Jodhpur Invites Application For Various Executive Education Programme For Working Professionals

The event has the participation from various research and development labs of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (DEIT), and academic institutes like IITs, central universities, NITs, various engineering colleges and others.

The main topics covered in Plasma-2022 are nuclear fusion and technology, industrial plasma applications, laser plasma, plasma processing, space and astrophysical plasma, basic plasma, cross-disciplinary, exotic plasma (including dusty plasma), plasma diagnostics, pulsed power, theory and simulations in plasma.

Also Read || IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Coating For Easy Maintenance Of Solar Panels

The organizers have received an overwhelming response for these three days of symposiums by having prospective national delegates including renowned scientists, technologists, young researchers and university faculties. The symposium comprises 12 sessions of which there are nine oral sessions and three poster sessions.

Overall, there are around 490 presentations including one keynote address, one plenary talk, 16 invited talks, 27 oral talks, five Buti Young Scientist Award presentations, four Distinguished Award presentations from the Plasma Science Society of India (PSSI) as well as 440 poster presentations. More than 400 research scholars and scientists are expected to participate in this event. Various awards will be given for the best posters and oral presentations under various categories.