IIT Jodhpur Organises Youth Conclave; Over 300 Students From 50 Institutions Participate

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has organised a Youth Conclave 2022 between September 15 and 18. The Youth Conclave was held in collaboration with the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). This was the fifth edition of the Youth Conclave, and the theme was 'Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Future'. More than 320 students participated from around 50 institutes across the country, apart from over 350 students from within IIT Jodhpur, taking the total registered active participants to around 700 students.

The event was coordinated by a large team of students of IIT Jodhpur who were mentored by Dr Sankalp Pratap, Faculty (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) at the School of Management and Entrepreneurship, IIT Jodhpur. The students who participated in this event got a platform to interact with fellows of INAE and experts who have contributed to Engineering, Research and Development, Industry and Academia. The INAE-SERB Youth Conclave 2022 provided a platform for the country's bright minds to express their technological creativity and ingenuity.

The specific focus areas of INAE-SERB Youth Conclave 2022 were Quantum Technologies, Smart infrastructure, Digital Healthcare, Materials for Sustainability, Experiential Interface, Sustainability of Drinking Water and Food: An Emerging Vista of Engineering.

Providing an overview of the INAE Youth Conclave 2022, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, "We celebrate Engineer's Day in honour of Bharat Ratna, Sir M Visvesvaraya, the best engineer of our nation. As engineers, we are responsible for contributing to developing the country in every way possible. The INAE Youth Conclave 2022, being hosted by IIT Jodhpur, is being organized to encourage budding engineers and nurture them to grow into successful leaders, innovators and successful entrepreneurs. We are certain such initiatives will help take the country to the new age of prosperity and growth."

During the conclave, IIT Jodhpur organized various competition and events including hackathon, ideathon, game jam and start-up show case.

While addressing the audience, Chief Guest Professor Devang Khakhar, Former Director, IIT Bombay, said: “In such progressive times where everything is related, we need to consider how we can translate science and new ideas into a useful technology for the betterment of society. We must consider the path from science to technology to develop engineering and technological solutions and how we can utilize technologically advanced computers in driving innovations.”

