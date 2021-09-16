IIT Jodhpur Organises Workshop On NEP 2020 And Action Points For IITs

Engineers’ day 2021: IIT Jodhpur organised an online workshop on

On Engineers’ day 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur organised an online workshop on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Action Points for IITs. Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, Technical Education, Ministry of Education, was present in the event along with eminent speakers, Prof RK Shevgaonkar, Professor Emeritus, IIT Bombay, and Former Director, IIT Delhi; and Prof Sarit Kumar Das, Institute Chair Professor, IIT Madras, and Former Director, IIT Ropar.

“National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the need for alternate pathways to learning. NEP2020 emphasises on the flexibility and higher mobility for faculty & students; research, innovation & entrepreneurship; multidisciplinary education; internationalisation of education; providing opportunities to students of regional languages, and vocational education and its integration with higher education. For the same, we need the IITs to expand its reach of knowledge sharing through online courses and programmes and improve industry-academia linkages by utilising National Research Foundation,” Mr Ranjan said.

“The multidisciplinary program culture of IITs is a progressive element to provide wider spectrum of courses to students. NEP 2020 promotes the use of technology in teaching, learning and assessment resulting in improved governance reforms”, he added.

Prof RK Shevgaonkar said earlier, the higher education system was severely fragmented with less emphasis on the development of cognitive skills and learning outcomes.

“With limited teacher and institutional autonomy, and fewer higher education institutes to teach in local languages resulted in large affiliating universities resulting in low standards of Undergraduate education,” Prof Shevgaonkar said.

“The admirable aspects of NEP 2020 including National Research Foundation, Educational Leadership and Teacher Training Programs, Academic Flexibility and Enhanced Liberal Arts Component, will address all these issues from the earlier system. With the future of education being technology dominated, Engineering Education will focus on innovation, creativity and multidisciplinary thinking to solve the grand challenges,” Prof Shevgaonkar added.