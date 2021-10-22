IIT Jodhpur Offers BTech Programmes In 'Flexible Academic Structure'

IIT Jodhpur launches new undergraduate programmes

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is offering eight new BTech programmes with a “flexible structure” which allows students to design a programme based on their own preferences. These courses aim at developing interdisciplinary skills in "future technocrats", said IIT Jodhpur in a statement.

The eight BTech programmes offered by IIT Jodhpur include: Bioengineering, AI and Data Science, Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil and Infrastructure Engineering. These programs are designed to provide students a broader approach while studying engineering.

These BTech programmes are more discipline-specific and focus on enabling students to think and act like technocrats, said IIT Jodhpur. The courses will also provide opportunity to students to explore entrepreneurship, and engineering innovation through industry collaboration as part of the regular program, the institution added further.

Explaining the flexible structure of the courses, IIT Jodhpur’s statement says: "The flexible academic structure allows students to opt for a BTech in Engineering Science as an informed choice after completing the first year [of] studies. Each student can design a program of his own in consultation with a faculty mentor to meet personal preferences and get trained for unique graduate outcomes in alignment with emerging industrial or research trends.”

“Such flexibility of the academic curriculum enables a student to build up a broader foundation in emerging technologies. Option of Double B.Tech. with a second degree in Engineering Science program is also available," the statement added.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury Director, IIT Jodhpur, explained the features of BTech courses and said: "IIT Jodhpur is committed to deliver a future focussed educational experience to our undergraduate students who are expected to be critical thinkers, innovators, and future leaders of technology. A contemporary and highly professional curriculum, opportunities for a multidisciplinary exploration of engineering problems in teams, with sustainability in focus, makes IITJ’s education unique and valuable."