IIT Jodhpur To Offer Multidisciplinary BTech Programmes

IIT Jodhpur to offer 8 multidisciplinary BTech programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) will offer multidisciplinary BTech programs aligned with the emerging technology trends. With design thinking and social connection embedded into the curriculum, these BTEch programs seek to produce ‘global engineers’ who will be technology leaders and innovators with empathy and sensitivity for sustainable development, an IIT Jodhpur statement said.

With the emergence of multidisciplinary research and technologies globally, the IIT Jodhpur statement said, the creative function of engineering is expected to cover the broader context of the new patterns of knowledge creation across traditional disciplines.

The BTech programs include Bioengineering, AI and Data Science, Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil and Infrastructure Engineering.

Highlighting his vision for the Institute’s unique curriculum, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “IIT Jodhpur is committed to deliver a strong student-focused educational experience and to provide quality education with a contemporary and highly professional curriculum. Opportunities for multidisciplinary exploration of engineering problems in teams, with sustainability in focus, makes IIT Jodhpur’s education unique and future-ready.”

With these courses, IIT Jodhpur seeks to address the requirements of a modern engineering curriculum including the flexibility to understand and manage rapidly evolving technologies; ability to identify, define as well as solve problems; proficiency in theory and applications; skill for handling out-of-the-box engineering challenges; capable of creative thinking; experience of entrepreneurship and understanding of public policy implications.

With the evolving patterns of knowledge creation across disciplines a Double BTech with a second degree in Engineering Science is also introduced at IIT Jodhpur to pursue newer structures of programs in addition to traditional ones to provide the ability to apply diverse knowledge and skills flexibly in novel situations, the IIT Jodhpur statement added.