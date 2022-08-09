  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Jodhpur To Offer MTech-PhD Dual Degree Programme In Sensors, Internet Of Things

IIT Jodhpur To Offer MTech-PhD Dual Degree Programme In Sensors, Internet Of Things

The new IIT Jodhpur programme, as per a statement on the institute’s website, seeks to produce skilled graduates with deeper understanding of Sensors and IoT systems, along with sensor design, fabrication, calibration, characterization, interfacing, and applications to IoT.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 11:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jodhpur Research Analyses Usefulness Of Blended Learning Framework Using Flipped Teaching
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Indigenous Metal 3D Printer
IIT Jodhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur Offer Masters, PhD Programmes In Medical Technologies
IIT Jodhpur To Launch Centre of Excellence In Cyber-Physical Systems Security
IIT Jodhpur Launches New MTech Programme In Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality
IIT Jodhpur To Organise Open House "IIT Padhaaro" To Showcase Scientific, Engineering Capacities
IIT Jodhpur To Offer MTech-PhD Dual Degree Programme In Sensors, Internet Of Things
IIT Jodhpur to offer new dual degree programme
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has introduced a new MTech and PhD Dual degree programme in Sensors and Internet of Things (IoT). The new IIT Jodhpur programme, as per a statement on the institute’s website, seeks to produce skilled graduates with deeper understanding of Sensors and IoT systems, along with sensor design, fabrication, calibration, characterization, interfacing, and applications to IoT. The graduates, the institute added, will eventually be ready to contribute to a variety of domains including smart agriculture, transportation, environment monitoring, healthcare, smart wearable, and industrial IoT.

Applications of Sensors and Internet of Things (sIoT), IIT Jodhour said, include smart agriculture, transportation, environment monitoring, healthcare, and smart wearable.

The MTech Program in sIoT is designed for young innovators to provide them a breadth as well as depth for designing systems for the current era of sIoT. MTech-PhD Dual Degree program will have the same course work as MTech sIoT for the first two years.

However, the institute added, the Dual Degree program is specially designed to encourage talented and motivated BTech and MSc students to undertake direct PhD study in the area of sIoT.

“The program will offer deeper theoretical learning through various verticals by theory and laboratory courses. Hands on experiments and projects will be offered to enhance the learning. For Dual Degree Ph.D., ~2 additional years will be dedicated towards research contributions,” IIT Jodhpur said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government-Appointed Panel Advises Separate Chancellor For Each University In Kerala
Government-Appointed Panel Advises Separate Chancellor For Each University In Kerala
Assam CEE Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
Assam CEE Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
DU UG Admission Process Likely To Be Delayed By At Least A Week, Say Officials
DU UG Admission Process Likely To Be Delayed By At Least A Week, Say Officials
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Passing Criteria, Qualifying Marks Explained
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Passing Criteria, Qualifying Marks Explained
Candidates Await JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 Session 1, 2; Details On NTA Scores, Overall Merit List Here
Candidates Await JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 Session 1, 2; Details On NTA Scores, Overall Merit List Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................