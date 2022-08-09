IIT Jodhpur To Offer MTech-PhD Dual Degree Programme In Sensors, Internet Of Things

IIT Jodhpur to offer new dual degree programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has introduced a new MTech and PhD Dual degree programme in Sensors and Internet of Things (IoT). The new IIT Jodhpur programme, as per a statement on the institute’s website, seeks to produce skilled graduates with deeper understanding of Sensors and IoT systems, along with sensor design, fabrication, calibration, characterization, interfacing, and applications to IoT. The graduates, the institute added, will eventually be ready to contribute to a variety of domains including smart agriculture, transportation, environment monitoring, healthcare, smart wearable, and industrial IoT.

The MTech Program in sIoT is designed for young innovators to provide them a breadth as well as depth for designing systems for the current era of sIoT. MTech-PhD Dual Degree program will have the same course work as MTech sIoT for the first two years.

However, the institute added, the Dual Degree program is specially designed to encourage talented and motivated BTech and MSc students to undertake direct PhD study in the area of sIoT.

“The program will offer deeper theoretical learning through various verticals by theory and laboratory courses. Hands on experiments and projects will be offered to enhance the learning. For Dual Degree Ph.D., ~2 additional years will be dedicated towards research contributions,” IIT Jodhpur said.