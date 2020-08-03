IIT Jodhpur Observes 13th Foundation Day Online

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, or IIT Jodhpur, has observed the 13th Foundation Day of the institute online on August 2, 2020. The event held as part of the Foundation Day was webcast live on the Institute’s website, Youtube and Facebook. Several policy makers attending the event addressed the virtual gathering during the live webcast.

During the online foundation day event, a film on the institute, IIT Jodhpur, a Pearl in the Desert, had been screened and the research bulletin, Techscape: IIT Jodhpur, released.

NK Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, was the Chief Guest of the foundation day, while Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development was the Guest of Honor. The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Dr PK Mishra, delivered the Foundation Day Lecture on “Role of Technology in Shaping Education – The Future Vistas”.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director of IIT Jodhpur while delivering the welcome address mentioned that many programs designed by IIT Jodhpur are very much in tune with the new education policy announced by the Government of India. He further mentioned that IIT Jodhpur is in the process of strengthening its curriculum in Liberal Arts Education. He also announced the best teachers and research excellence award winners of the institute.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, MHRD, enlightened the audience on the New Education Policy 2020 and its features particularly in the context of higher education. He also appreciated various initiatives of IIT Jodhpur, particularly, about the multidisciplinary and flexible approach being followed in the new academic programs.

NK Singh, as per an IIT Jodhpur, discussed the role of technology in reshaping and resetting the new social contract. He said that the covid pandemic has challenged and changed us forever. He said that we need to combine innovation and imagination. This coupled with other changes can rewrite a new social contract.

Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, delivered the Foundation Day Lecture on “Role of Technology in Shaping Education – The future Vistas”. Dr Mishra mentioned that in the post-COVID world, as technologies evolve, this will impact social, economic and human activities in a more comprehensive manner. He said that in the coming days the pace of evolution will be much faster and the transformation will be more widespread and comprehensive. This impact will be felt much more strongly in the field of education.

He highlighted several e-learning projects of the Government of India under National Mission on Education including SWAYAM, National Digital Library and Virtual Lab. Dr Mishra also mentioned about the new platforms including National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and National Research Foundation (NRF) proposed to be set up under New Education Policy of the Government of India.

The IIT Jodhpur statement said: “Further, he [Dr Mishra] mentioned that while online education has many merits, there are also many challenges such as remotely-proctored exams, conducting laboratory classes, lack of human-to-human interface, etc. He emphasized that the true benefits of online education can be achieved only when the digital divide is reduced. He said that efforts are being made in this direction as well.”

