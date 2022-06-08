The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has launched a new MTech programme in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The new MTech programme will be held as a part-time online course and is being started in collaboration with iHub Drishti Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Jodhpur. The IIT Jodhpur new program will be held with campus immersions for working professionals in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) for the 2022-23 semester. Registration for application to the IIT Jodhpur AR and VR course is open. Candidates can apply online at mtecharvr.ihub-drishti.ai by June 17.

AR and VR, an IIT Jodhpur statement said, constitute an entirely new computing paradigm that is finding its way into applications for Healthcare, Education, Defence, Marketing, Retail, Engineering, Gaming and Entertainment, Industries and Manufacturing. Hence, there is an increasing demand for professionals who can design, implement, and evaluate VR and AR applications.

In order to meet the increasing demand for engineers with diverse backgrounds in the fields of augmented and virtual reality, and to support relevant research and development, the School of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Data Science, IIT Jodhpur has launched this new program with campus immersions for working professionals.

During this period, students will be provided hands-on experience in the latest, state-of-the-art AR/VR tools available at the Institute. The main objectives of the program is to to impart in-depth knowledge, and analytical and experimental research skills to solve AR and VR systems problems and to provide knowledge of several tools for the design and modelling of AR and VR applications and immersive experiences.

To develop the ability to cultivate technological solutions for addressing the growing demands of AR and VR systems is also an objective of the new programme.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “This is possibly the first MTech program in this area, offered by an IIT in this space. The uniqueness of the program is that this has been devised and designed through collaboration of experts across IITs. The course will be taught and executed by a team of experts across the country including experts from industry.”

Click here for more Education News