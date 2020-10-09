IIT Jodhpur Launches New BTech Programme In Chemical Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has introduced a new Btech programme in Chemical Engineering from the academic year 2020-21. To empower students with new and developed concepts in chemical engineering “with a solid base in fundamentals” including chemical reaction engineering, fluid mechanics, heat transfer, mass transfer, transport phenomena, process control and thermodynamics, the new undergraduate programme has been launched.

An IIT Jodhpur statement issued in this regard said: “Students will have exposure to several newer areas including intelligent process engineering, molecular engineering, sustainability, complex fluids and interfacial Engineering, and biochemical engineering.”

“With Industry 4.0 transforming chemical industry, AI and IOT for chemical engineering forms an integral part of the new curriculum. In summary, Chemical Engineering programme at IIT Jodhpur has been formulated to produce future ready chemical engineers capable of meeting new industrial challenges,” the statement added.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, in a statement said: “BTech in Chemical Engineering at IIT Jodhpur is full of opportunities and flexibilities for the students. Sky is the limit.”

The programme, the institute says, will provide the students with several opportunities and flexibilities. As a part of the four-year BTech programme, a student will be able to enroll in BTech with Chemical Engineering with multiple options of specialisations: (i) Process Engineering Intelligence; (ii) Molecular Engineering; or (iii) Sustainability.

The students at IIT Jodhpur will also have the option to enroll for BTech in Chemical Engineering with Minor in (i) Management; (ii) Entrepreneurship; (iii) Data Science; or (iv) Interdisciplinary Areas such as AI, Robotics, etc.

Students can also opt for a double BTech within the four-year undergraduate program through extra credits.

“Option to convert B.Tech. into 5-Year B.Tech.+MBA(Tech.) or B.Tech.+M.Tech. is also available to the student in the 7th semester. An important option to pursue entrepreneurship and engineering innovation is available for the willing student in the 8th semester..students to explore transdisciplinary academic agenda fostering collaborative opportunities across all the departments of IIT Jodhpur and partner organizations.” the IIT Jodhpur statement added.