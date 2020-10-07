Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Jodhpur Launches New BTEch Programme In AI, Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has announced the launch of a new BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science from the 2020-21 academic session. The new undergraduate programme seeks to provide students with opportunities to explore areas including visual computing, socio-digital realities, language technologies, robotics and AI of things. The curriculum of BTech in AI and Data Science will include courses in Computer Science, Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, and their applications.

IIT Jodhpur will also allow BTech in AI and Data Science students to enroll for an MBA in Technology in the fifth-year as a dual degree option at the School of Management and Entrepreneurship. “An interesting feature of the B Tech programme is the opportunity for the interested students to choose a minor area which would prepare them for an entrepreneurial career in the field of AI and Data Science,” read an IIT Jodhpur statement.

The IIT Jodhpur statement released in this regard said: “While Artificial Intelligence aims to create machines to act with higher levels of intelligence and emulate the human capabilities of sense, comprehend and act, Data Science is the art of generating insight, knowledge and predictions by processing data pertaining to a system or a process.” It further added: “Future industry will be driven by the synergistic combination of data science and artificial intelligence.”

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, in the statement said: “Under the broad umbrella of IIT Jodhpur’s unique proposition of AI for everything, students belonging to the academic programmes in AI, Data and Computational Sciences will be part of scientific innovations for solving local and global engineering and social problems.. explore transdisciplinary research agenda fostering collaborative opportunities across all the departments of IIT Jodhpur and partner organizations.”

Professor Richa Singh, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering said: “As the demand for these areas increases, there is also an increasing need for building the future workforce for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. IIT Jodhpur already has MTech in AI, MTech in Data and Computational Science, and MTech-PhD dual degree program in AI.”

“Inclusion of the new BTech program in AI and Data Science makes IIT Jodhpur a unique institute in India to have educational programs at all three levels, UG, Master’s and doctoral in the area of AI and Data Science,” Professor Singh added.