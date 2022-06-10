IIT Jodhpur To Launch Centre of Excellence In Cyber-Physical Systems Security

IIT Jodhpur will set up a CoE in Cyber-Physical Systems Security

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has announced the launch of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cyber-Physical Systems Security at its institute's Technology Park. The CoE will create research infrastructure to develop breakthrough concepts to detect, predict, and mitigate attacks on cyber-physical systems. The CoE will be launched in collaboration with WhizHack Technologies Private Limited.

The CoE, as per an IIT Jodhpur statement, will create research infrastructure to develop breakthrough concepts to detect, predict, and mitigate attacks on cyber-physical systems. WhizHack will build use cases with key industry verticals for successful projects and develop security products for the global market. Projects related to infrastructure, defence, and government sectors will be undertaken in the future, it added.

ALSO READ || IIT Jodhpur Launches New MTech Programme In Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality

According to a 2022 Gartner study, the statement added, cyber-attacks on organizations in critical infrastructure sectors rose by a dramatic 3,900 per cent between 2013 and 2020. Gartner Security and risk leaders have ranked the Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber-physical systems as top concerns for the next three to five years.

The objectives of the IIT Jodhpur collaboration are to produce software IPs to detect, classify, and mitigate advanced cyber-attacks, including zero-day attacks on critical infrastructure in India.

Professor Somitra Sanadhya, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Professor Deepak Fulwan, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, along with eminent faculty members from multiple departments of IIT Jodhpur, will be involved in projects under this collaboration.

IIT Jodhpur CoE in Cyber-Physical Systems Security (IIT Jodhpur)

The ultimate aim of IIT Jodhpur’s Centre of Excellence in Cyber-Physical Systems Security is to reduce the attack surface in developing 'deception-as-a-service' customized for specific industry verticals, the institute said.

Create large scale training programs on cyber-physical systems and market software products and trainings that are Made in India across the world are also some of the objectives of the collaboration.

Commenting on the COE, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said: "The biggest cyber security challenge faced by India, present and future, is debilitating attacks on cyber-physical systems including Waterways, Energy, Railways, Smart City, Defence, and Telecom networks.”

“We are researching new paradigms in cyber-physical system security, and along with WhizHack, we want to productize our research in solving the most complex problems through locally-built solutions,” the Director added.