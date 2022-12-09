IIT Jodhpur Invites Application For Various Executive Education Programme For Working Professionals

IIT Jodhpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is currently accepting applications for various executive education programmes in online mode. The unique executive education programme offers flexibility to working professionals in the form of slow-paced and fast-paced programmes.

The admission cycle is ongoing for the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Intelligent VLSI design courses. The programmes are scheduled to commence during the first week of January 2023. Interested candidates need to fill out an online application on or before the application deadline at the portal - oa.iitj.ac.in/OA_PG_ADMISSION/.

The selection for each programme will be based on programming, written test, interview or any other criteria deemed suitable by the admission committee. Prior research exposure or industry experience in related areas will be considered a plus point. The academic eligibility criteria for the application are available on the official website of IIT Jodhpur. Along with the academic requirements, the candidates must have at least two years of professional work experience with sufficient hands-on experience in computer programming.

Other similar programs offered by IIT Jodhpur for working professionals include Data Engineering and Cloud Computing, Data and Computational Sciences, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality and Robotics and Mobility Systems.

The stackable structure linked with multiple exit opportunities is another unique feature of the programme. Students are required to earn 60-62 credits as per the academic structure to receive the MTech degree.

The stackable feature allows working professionals to earn these credits through a combination of certificates (~15 credits) in a semester or a post-graduate diploma (~30-31 credits) in two semesters. The successful completion of a post-graduate diploma enables candidates to enrol for an MTech degree and earn balance credits at a slow, normal or faster pace. The classes are held online, and students need to attend the same in a synchronous audio-visual mode.

The programme has mandatory campus immersion requirements in each semester that enables candidates to visit the campus for interactions with faculty members and laboratory classes. Students can do their MTech projects on state-of-the-art research topics across departments and participate in projects funded by Government funding agencies and industries. The programmes will be conducted by the faculties at IIT Jodhpur as well as the industry experts.