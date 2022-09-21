IIT Jodhpur Introduces Two New 4-Year BS Programmes

Image credit: PRO IIT Jodhpur IIT Jodhpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Jodhpur) will launch a new engineering-linked four-year BS programmes in Chemistry and Physics with specialisation. The Institute has designed the new programmes aligned with global needs.

According to IIT Jodhpur, the programmes will impart fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering in the first year. "In the second and third years, the students will undergo comprehensive theoretical and experimental courses in advanced concepts of Chemistry and Physics in the respective programs, and in the final year, these programs will enable the students to specialize in a focused area in the forefront of science," the release read. ALSO READ | IIT Jodhpur Organises Youth Conclave; Over 300 Students From 50 Institutions Participate

The BS in Chemistry programme include- Emphasis on industry relevant sustainable innovations, Opportunity to get Department specific specialization in Spectroscopy and Dynamics, and Organic and Organometallic Catalysis, Interdisciplinary specialization in Advanced Energy Materials.

The BS in Physics programme include- Flexibility for pursuing capability-linked specializations in various domains viz. Advanced Energy Materials, Photonics and Quantum Technologies, Integration of Engineering Design aspects into the curriculum, Opportunity to gain industrial experience through industry collaborations.

Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, "research in Basic sciences is driving the frontier of technology. Quantum technology, Sustainable materials, Terahertz technology, Gene Therapy, and Green Energy are some examples of science driving technology innovations. It's time to rethink the basic science programmes, making them foundational for emerging technologies. New BS programmes of IIT Jodhpur have been launched with this motivation. We expect our B.S. graduates to get involved in application-directed basic research, creating breakthrough technologies for new age industries."

IIT Jodhpur will also provide the BS programme students with an opportunity to convert their 4-year BS program to 5 year BS - M.Tech dual degree programme with respective specialisations.