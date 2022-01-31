IIT Jodhpur Inaugurates Centre Of Excellence For Renewable Energy

  • Home
Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 5:19 pm IST

The centre is a part of IIT Jodhpur’s technology park
Image credit: IIT Jodhpur
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, in collaboration with the Rajasthan SOlar Association has launched the Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy. The centre is a part of IIT Jodhpur’s technology park.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both the parties aims at supporting research and development work for renewable energy.

In addition to this, specific courses and programs will also be designed to upskill the available workforce resources, IIT Jodhpur said.

“This collaboration would make IIT Jodhpur Technology Park a vital manufacturing hub that will provide consistent industry exposure to the students, professionals and other stakeholders,” the institute said.

Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, Prof Sampat Raj Vadera, Deputy Director, Sunil Bansal, President, Rajasthan Solar Association, Anil Kumar Saboo, Chairman and MD, Elektrolites and President, Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association and other dignitaries were present at the launch event of the centre.

While inaugurating the centre, Mr Kumar said, “Solar industry is the lifeline of Rajasthan, currently 33 GW power generation pipeline we have which will be set-up in 2-3 years. We wanted to accelerate solar industries in Rajasthan so that lots of entrepreneurs and MSMEs can come forward and set-up manufacturing units of Rajasthan in the IIT Jodhpur technology Park particularly the electronics components that are right now imported.”

“This centre will also play a vital role in providing skilling/up-skilling opportunities and Rajasthan Solar Association has already signed an MoU with German Govt. Agency which is a trade economy worldwide. With the help of their expertise, we will do skilling of master classes students to make them productive immediately and other industrial people of India so we can connect academia and industry leaders effectively,” he added.

