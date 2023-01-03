IIT Jodhpur Establishes Rishabh Centre For Research And Innovation In Clean Energy

Image credit: Official Release (IIT) Jodhpur signs aagreement with Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation to set up the Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has recently signed an agreement with Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation to set up the Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy. The agreement was signed between Dr Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur and Narendra Goliya, Chairman and Managing Director, Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation.

The centre's main aim is to facilitate basic and applied research by utilizing the knowledge base of faculty and researchers at IIT Jodhpur. The centre will also look for opportunities to engage with other academic institutions, technology centres, startups and industries spread all over the country.

During the event, Narendra Goliya, Chairman and Managing Director, Rishabh Instruments Limited and Ivaan Foundation, said, "I am very happy to announce that we are establishing a Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy, with an aim to develop new technologies that will promise a cleaner future for India and the entire world. We found a very competent partner in IIT Jodhpur that has similar objectives. The centre will be built and managed on the premises of IIT Jodhpur over the next three years."

He further added," IIT Jodhpur has young and committed faculties who are willing to work with scholars in the new technology areas for which there is an acute need in this world. The countries with sufficient energy are either not competitive in cost and reliability or are polluting and riddled with transmission and distribution losses. Academia will also ensure that most of the technologies they develop have commercial applications and usage, which will be put to appropriate ventures to ensure that the researchers and faculties at IIT Jodhpur are incentivized to put them to commercial use. With leadership from IIT Jodhpur and Rishabh Instruments, we are sure the centre will fulfil its stated objectives and motivate other industries to set up such research centres."

The research and technology roadmap of the centre will enable collaborative research through appropriate programmes and lead to the development of new and enhanced technologies for cutting-edge future applications. The centre will have close linkage with respective industries and leverage the robust innovation ecosystem of IIT Jodhpur for technology translation and product development.

Some of the objectives of the Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy are to support startups and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in identified areas of clean and green energy technologies, to conduct and promote basic and applied research and innovation in identified areas of clean and green energy and to nurture entrepreneurship in identified areas of clean and green energy.

Ivaan Foundation has committed to providing financial support of around Rs 70 crores in the next three to five years to the institute to establish the necessary infrastructure and various research laboratories in the centre.