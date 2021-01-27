IIT Jodhpur Develops New Sterilisation System

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Jodhpur) has developed a new sterilization system called Advanced Photocatalytic Oxidation Conveyor System named or APCOC to sterilize the surfaces of food packets, books, mobile phones, laptops, carry bags and courier bundles. It has also signed an MoU with Noida-based company named M/s Porte Automation to mass produce the steralisation system. This new technology can be also used on thick surfaces like leather items or thick peel food items. IT has been developed by the students of four departments of IIT namely Physics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Bioscience and Engineering and has been funded by IIT itself.

The new technology is said to be highly useful during the current times of pandemic when people have become highly dependent on sanitisation products. The APCOC device uses UV-C light which when passes through the products removes germs and steralises it. IIT Jodhpur has proposed to use this technology at public places including airports, colleges, malls, commercial buildings, and at healthcare facilities.

It mitigates concerns regarding cross-contamination by sterilising the products via dry process even in shadow areas.

The APCOC team was led by IIT Jodhpur professors including Dr Ram Prakash, Associate Professor, Department of Physics with other significant contributions from Dr Deepak Fulwani, Associate Professor, Dr Ambesh Dixit, Associate Professor, Dr Ankur Gupta. Assistant Professor and Dr Neha Jain, Assistant Professor.

The new steralisation system has been tested by AIIMS Jodhpur and Birla Institute of Scientific Research, Jaipur.