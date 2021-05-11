IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has started its semester exams in online mode. It has recorded 98.5 percent attendance on the first day of the exams despite the pandemic situation. It had concluded the online classes for all semesters on May 7.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 11, 2021 5:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jodhpur: Registration For MSc In Digital Humanities Is Open; Apply By May 10
IIT Jodhpur Develops New Sterilisation System
Samsung Sets Up Innovation Lab At IIT Jodhpur
IIT Jodhpur, NHAI Sign Agreement To Share Expertise For Betterment Of Highway Infrastructure
IIT Jodhpur Launches New BTech Programme In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science
IIT Jodhpur Receives First 'NVIDIA DGX A100' AI Supercomputers In India
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
IIT Jodhpur begins online semester exams
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has started its semester exams in online mode. It has recorded 98.5 percent attendance on the first day of the exams despite the pandemic situation. It had concluded the online classes for all semesters on May 7.

IIT Jodhpur has followed a trimester mode which included hosting smaller batches of students for practical work especially for BTech and Science courses. Further, a limited number of PhD students and postgraduate students were being called for thesis and project work.

The students were allowed to return to their homes before the lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Currently, IIT Jodhpur is hosting less than 25 percent of its total student population.

In addition to research scholars, some UG and 1st year PG students who have come to the campus due to limited access of internet at their native places and other circumstantial problems. As and when students were arriving from other states to the Institute, they were being sent directly to the designated isolation.

The isolation ward and super-isolation wards are created and being used by the students for home isolation for the last one year with all requisite arrangements and by following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

IIT Jodhpur has also introduced fines and penalty for those who did not follow the COVID-19 norms.

Further, the infected students have been restricted to isolated wards and are being provided with essential items.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia To Extend Financial Relief To Families Of Deceased Employees
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia To Extend Financial Relief To Families Of Deceased Employees
Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021
Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021
Anna University Must Conduct Re-Exam For BTech Students: Tamil Nadu Government
Anna University Must Conduct Re-Exam For BTech Students: Tamil Nadu Government
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) Application Postponed; New Date Soon
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) Application Postponed; New Date Soon
NIOS Extends June Exam Fee Submission Date For Class 10, 12 Students Till May 15
NIOS Extends June Exam Fee Submission Date For Class 10, 12 Students Till May 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................