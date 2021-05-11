IIT Jodhpur begins online semester exams

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has started its semester exams in online mode. It has recorded 98.5 percent attendance on the first day of the exams despite the pandemic situation. It had concluded the online classes for all semesters on May 7.

IIT Jodhpur has followed a trimester mode which included hosting smaller batches of students for practical work especially for BTech and Science courses. Further, a limited number of PhD students and postgraduate students were being called for thesis and project work.

The students were allowed to return to their homes before the lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Currently, IIT Jodhpur is hosting less than 25 percent of its total student population.

In addition to research scholars, some UG and 1st year PG students who have come to the campus due to limited access of internet at their native places and other circumstantial problems. As and when students were arriving from other states to the Institute, they were being sent directly to the designated isolation.

The isolation ward and super-isolation wards are created and being used by the students for home isolation for the last one year with all requisite arrangements and by following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

IIT Jodhpur has also introduced fines and penalty for those who did not follow the COVID-19 norms.

Further, the infected students have been restricted to isolated wards and are being provided with essential items.