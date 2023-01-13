IIT Jodhpur Application For MBA Programme Open; Register By February 28

IIT Jodhpur applications for MBA programmes underway

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) is inviting applications for MBA programmes leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees. Candidates can apply online at iitj.ac.in by February 28 and register for the MBA programmes. The MBA programme at IIT Jodhpur can be applied by candidates with an undergraduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and a valid CAT 2022 score. There also exists relaxations for candidates applying under reserved categories.

According to a statement issued by the institute, final year students are also eligible to apply. Such candidates, however, if selected, will be admitted provisionally, on the condition that they meet all requirements for the qualifying degree before the start of the program and will produce a provisional certificate of completion within two months of joining the program.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview through virtual mode. The interview will be held from the third week of March to the first week of April 2023. The results will be declared in May 2023, and classes will tentatively start in July 2023.

Speaking about the significance of the MBA program offered by IIT Jodhpur, Professor Sangeeta Sahney, Head of SME at IIT Jodhpur, said: “The School of Management and Entrepreneurship is forging ahead on its path to empower and enable a new generation of entrepreneurs, managers and academics. SME has a dedicated cadre of core faculty drawn from the best Indian institutions and a host of luminaries drawn from both Indian and foreign academia and industry serving as Professors of Practice, Adjunct Faculty, Visiting Professors, and Scholars-in-Residence.”