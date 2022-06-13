IIT Jodhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur Offer Masters, PhD Programmes In Medical Technologies

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Jodhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur offer Masters, PhD programmes in MedTech (representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur launched Master’s, Master’s-PhD, and PhD programmes in medical technologies (MedTech). The MedTech programme will provide an opportunity to medical professionals and engineers to learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella and is designed to cater to the emerging needs of innovation in healthcare technologies, the IIT Jodhpur said.

"The collaboration allows students to work under the joint guidance of faculty from these premier institutes in the emerging areas of healthcare technologies," IIT Jodhpur said in a statement.

ALSO READ | IITs To Offer BEd Courses Soon, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

The last date to apply for the MedTech course is June 15, 2022. The course work will commence in July 2022.

"There is a need for professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds with training in entrepreneurship and business to meet the challenges of future transformations of healthcare technologies. This cannot be done by medical practitioners, engineers, or management professionals alone. The programs offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur aim to nurture a workforce with multi-dimensional capabilities of creative thinking, deep knowledge, and a strong sense of business," the institute said.

To pursue the MedTech course, the applicant must qualify for the written test and interview conducted jointly by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur. The course work is followed by a project enabling the creation of a futuristic device and protocol.

Students will have the flexibility to pursue academic and research interests as the programme offers unique combinations that foster core subjects, flexible electives and innovation and entrepreneurship oriented research project, it said.

ALSO READ | IIT-Kharagpur Moves Up In QS World University Rankings 2023

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT-Jodhpur, said, “Our country has the best doctors, best engineers and the will to improve patient management. With a focussed and combined effort, I am sure, we can fire up the innovations in the medical technology ecosystem.”

Dr Sushmita Jha, Coordinator Medical Technology program, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Medicine and technology are exploding with new knowledge. It is time that they are combined with patient needs and business sense, to make accessible medical technology a reality.”

Dr Nirmal Raut, Medical Oncologist, said, “The manner in which genomics and AI have transformed precision oncology, I can foresee lots of new medical technology applications that will transform patient care.”

ALSO READ | IIT Jodhpur To Launch Centre of Excellence In Cyber-Physical Systems Security

Shradha Suman, Student: Masters in Medical Technologies, IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur, said, “The Medtech program jointly offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur is a great opportunity for individuals enthusiastic about healthcare innovation. This ecosystem motivated me to identify an unmet need during the clinical immersion and develop an indigenous technology solution. It offers support to build our ideas into healthcare startups.”