JEE Main And Advanced: JoSSA Counselling Registration For IIT Admission Likely From October 6

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main And Advanced: JoSSA Counselling Registration From October 6

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to start the registrations for counselling, for BTech admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institute (GFTIs), tentatively on October 6.

The detailed schedule for JoSSA counselling has not been finalized yet. However, a tentative date has been given in the JEE Advanced brochure.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

During JoSSA counseling, candidates will be required to fill the institutes of their choice, followed by announcement of seat allocations in seven rounds.

Candidates, after qualifying in JEE Main 2020 will be eligible for admissions to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Candidates who qualify JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission to the IITs.

The JoSAA counselling and seat allotment will be done on the basis of ranks secured in JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2020.

The JEE Main Exam is scheduled to be held from September 1-6 and the JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27.

Registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 will commence on September 11.