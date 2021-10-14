IIT JEE Advanced Result 2021 Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Result Time

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced result 2021 date and time (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2021 tomorrow. The result time has not been announced by IIT Kharagpur but it is mentioned in the JoSAA counselling schedule. Registration for JoSAA counselling, for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions, will begin at 10 am, after JEE Advanced result 2021. The official result website is jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced result is published in form of result-cum mark sheet and candidates will have to login to the official website to access their individual result. A list of all India toppers and other related information will be released along with the result.

How To Download JEE Advanced Result 2021

Go to jeeadv.ac.in Click on the result link on the homepage, or find the link under the ‘Download’ section Login with the required credentials. Use your admit card Submit the details and access the scorecards

Those who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling.

JEE Main qualified candidates can also participate in JoSAA counselling, for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) other than the IITs.