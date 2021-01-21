Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Direct Links Here

JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus has been released. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Mock tests for JEE Advanced 2021 are also available on the official website. The entrance exam will be held on July 3, in two shifts, at test centers across the country. To appear in JEE Advanced, candidates will have to first clear JEE Main. The top 2,50,000 students (including all categories) from JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

The eligibility criteria for admission to IITs will be securing pass marks in Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject. The 75% eligibility criteria have been removed this year.

Candidates, preparing for the Engineering entrance exam can also take mock tests to check their preparation and understand the exam pattern.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration date, availability of hall tickets, and other dates will be announced later. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.

JEE Advanced qualifying candidates become eligible for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture programmes in 23 IITs.

IIT Kharagpur is the conducting body of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to COVID-19 or associated reasons will be allowed to sit for JEE Advanced 2021, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.