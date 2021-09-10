JEE Main Result Delayed, JEE Advanced Registration Postponed

  • Home
JEE Advanced 2021: Registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 11, has been postponed, organising institute IIT Kharagpur has said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 10:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Advanced 2021 registration postponed

JEE Main result 2021: Registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 11, has been postponed, organising institute IIT Kharagpur has said. The process has been deferred due to a delay in publication of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, it said.

Registrations will now begin on September 13.

The JEE Advanced exam is for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify the JEE Main exam can sit for the advanced exam.

“Due to delay in publication of JEE Main 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE Advanced 2021 stands postponed,” reads a message on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 – jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 19 and the deadline for paying the fee is September 20.

This year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions and results of three sessions have already been announced. Over 35 students have secured perfect 100 percentile in the previous exams.

While it is now confirmed that JEE Main result has been delayed, there is no update on the new result date.

