IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Soon; JEE Main Ends Today

Eligible students can register for JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Admit cards for the exam will be released on September 25.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 12:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Soon; JEE Main Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled for October 3 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will begin registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on September 11 and end on September 16. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can sit for JEE Advanced. The fourth session of JEE Main will end today, September 2 and the results, along with the rank list and cut-offs, can be expected before September 11.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

Eligible students can register for JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Admit cards for the exam will be released on September 25.

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled for October 3. IIT Kharagpur will publish candidates’ response sheets on October 5 and provisional answer keys on October 10. After resolving candidates’ comments and feedback, the final answer key and result of JEE Advanced 2021 will be announced on October 15.

Those who want to study Architecture courses at IITs will have to sit for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). JEE Advanced AAT 2021 registration will begin on October 15 and the exam will take place on October 18.

JoSAA counselling, for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions, will begin after JEE Advanced AAT results. The counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds.

Candidates preparing for JEE Advanced 2021 can download syllabus, previous years’ question papers, and mock tests from the JEE Advanced website. They can also see opening and closing ranks in 2020 and previous years, and seat matrix of IITs.

