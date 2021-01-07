IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister To Release Date, Eligibility Criteria Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is going to announce the final dates for JEE Advanced 2021 in his live session today at 6 pm. He is expected to clarify the qualification process for JEE Advanced on the basis of the JEE Main 2021 merit list. JEE Advanced 2021 will undergo several changes. The government has allowed the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were unable to appear for the second stage of the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021. As a result, the number of candidates for the final stage of the exam is going to increase.

This year the engineering examination candidates will get four attempts to qualify for the JEE Main 2021 examination with the first session taking place from February 23 to 26. At the end of the fourth session in May JEE Main 2021 merit list will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Along with JEE Advanced 2021 dates, the Education Minister will also explain the admission process for various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for academic session 2021.