JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure released

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, has released the information brochure and the list of documents that are required for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Candidates can visit the official site, jeeadv.ac.in, and check the registration details.



Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related circumstances in India, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021 had earlier been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course, IIT KGP said in an official statement.

“As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling etc., contained in this document may also be revised,” it added.

The dates for various activities regarding JEE Advanced 2021 and AAT presented in Annexure – IV of the JEE Advanced information brochure will be updated subsequently and the modified list of dates will also be displayed on the website.

The JEE Advanced 2021 for admission to various programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) was slated to be held on July 3, 2021. Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure

JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents

Eligibility

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Age Limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Number Of Attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Class 12 Board Exam

A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Candidates who had appeared in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination, for the first time in 2019 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

If the examination Board of Class 12 (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2018-19 after June 2019, then the candidates of that board who appeared for their Class 12 exam in 2019 are also eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021, provided they meet all the other eligibility criteria.

In case, the examination Board of Class 12 (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2018-19 before June 2019 but the result of a particular candidate was withheld, then the candidate will not be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

Last Year’s Candidates Can Appear Directly

Candidates who successfully registered for JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE Advanced 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 and do not need to fulfil the criteria. However, they must successfully register for the JEE Advanced 2021 in the online registration portal and pay the registration.

Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE Main 2021 for appearing in JEE Advanced 2021. This is a one-time measure valid only for JEE Advanced 2021.