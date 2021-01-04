IIT JEE Advanced, JEE Main, CBSE Board Exams, NEET: Time Table Of Major Exams

JEE Advanced, IIT JEE Main, CBSE Board Exams, NEET Dates: Time Table Of Major Exams

All the major examinations held across India including CBSE Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12, Engineering entrance test Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021), medical entrance exam National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) and several state board exams have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been pushing for a postponement of all these exams until June citing lack of physical classes, coaching, and availability of time to prepare. The government had considered all the requests and released time tables for a few of the national-level exams.

JEE Main 2021

In a breakthrough move, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced four attempts for JEE Main 2021 in February, March, April and May. The first attempt will be from February 23 to 26 and the last date to apply for the same is January 16. Changes have been made to the question paper where the JEE Main candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of a total of 90 questions. The paper will be conducted in 11 regional languages. Dates for the subsequent attempts will be announced later. The option of four attempts has only been given to Bachelors in Engineering (BE) and BTech candidates.

JEE Advanced 2021

The dates for JEE Advanced 2021 will be announced on January 7 in a live discussion with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. He will also announce the admission procedure in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the same discussion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates who were unable to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 will get an opportunity to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without reappearing for JEE Main 2021.

CBSE Board Examination 2021

The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed to May 4. The students had earlier requested to cancel the practical exams due to lack of physical classes throughout last year, though the government has announced that the schools can begin practical exams from March 1 and continue till the beginning of the theory papers. Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations date sheets have not been released yet. The government has also reduced the CBSE boards syllabus 2021 by 30 per cent to release some burden.

NEET 2021

No clarity has been given by the Education Ministry regarding the medical entrance examination, National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021. The MBBS aspirants have been requesting for the dates and two attempts for NEET entrance examination like JEE Main 2021. The dates and schedule for NEET 2021 is expected to be released by the

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) along with the NEET syllabus.