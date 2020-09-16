  • Home
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Eligibility, Result Date And JoSSA Counselling

JEE Advanced Registration 2020: The JEE Advanced application form 2020 can be filled up to September 17, 2020, at jeeadv.ac.in.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2020 will end tomorrow, September 17, 2020. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main meeting the required cut-off marks can register on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The IIT admission test will be held on September 27 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced result will be announced on October 5. The seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020, will hold JEE Advanced 2020. IIT Delhi is the administering body of this year’s JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: Direct Link

The registered candidates can change their exam cities from September 16 (12 noon) to September 17 (5 pm), an official statement said.

Eligibility For JEE Advanced 2020

The top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2020 are eligible to appear in the exam.

JEE Advanced 2020: Category-Wise Distribution Of The Top 2,50,000 Candidates

Open

96,187

1,01,250

Open PwD

5,063

GEN-EwS

23,750

25,000

GEN-EWS-PwD

1,250

OBC-NCL

64,125

67,500

OBC-NCL-PwD

3,375

SC

35,625

37,500

SC-PwD

1,875

ST

17,812

18,750

ST-PwD

938


The detailed JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria 2020 is available on the information brochure.

JEE Advanced 2020: JoSSA Counselling

After the declaration of JEE Advanced result, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start registration for IIT admission. JoSSA counselling registration will begin tentatively on October 6 at jossa.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programmes at IITs will have to appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on October 8.

