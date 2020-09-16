Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply @ Jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2020 will end tomorrow, September 17, 2020. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main meeting the required cut-off marks can register on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The IIT admission test will be held on September 27 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced result will be announced on October 5. The seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020, will hold JEE Advanced 2020. IIT Delhi is the administering body of this year’s JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: Direct Link

The registered candidates can change their exam cities from September 16 (12 noon) to September 17 (5 pm), an official statement said.

Eligibility For JEE Advanced 2020

The top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2020 are eligible to appear in the exam.

JEE Advanced 2020: Category-Wise Distribution Of The Top 2,50,000 Candidates

Open 96,187 1,01,250 Open PwD 5,063 GEN-EwS 23,750 25,000 GEN-EWS-PwD 1,250 OBC-NCL 64,125 67,500 OBC-NCL-PwD 3,375 SC 35,625 37,500 SC-PwD 1,875 ST 17,812 18,750 ST-PwD 938





The detailed JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria 2020 is available on the information brochure.

After the declaration of JEE Advanced result, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start registration for IIT admission. JoSSA counselling registration will begin tentatively on October 6 at jossa.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programmes at IITs will have to appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on October 8.