IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Eligibility, Result Date And JoSSA Counselling
JEE Advanced Registration 2020: The JEE Advanced application form 2020 can be filled up to September 17, 2020, at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2020 will end tomorrow, September 17, 2020. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main meeting the required cut-off marks can register on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The IIT admission test will be held on September 27 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced result will be announced on October 5. The seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020, will hold JEE Advanced 2020. IIT Delhi is the administering body of this year’s JEE Advanced.
JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: Direct Link
The registered candidates can change their exam cities from September 16 (12 noon) to September 17 (5 pm), an official statement said.
Eligibility For JEE Advanced 2020
The top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2020 are eligible to appear in the exam.
JEE Advanced 2020: Category-Wise Distribution Of The Top 2,50,000 Candidates
Open
96,187
1,01,250
Open PwD
5,063
GEN-EwS
23,750
25,000
GEN-EWS-PwD
1,250
OBC-NCL
64,125
67,500
OBC-NCL-PwD
3,375
SC
35,625
37,500
SC-PwD
1,875
ST
17,812
18,750
ST-PwD
938
The detailed JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria 2020 is available on the information brochure.
JEE Advanced 2020: JoSSA Counselling
After the declaration of JEE Advanced result, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start registration for IIT admission. JoSSA counselling registration will begin tentatively on October 6 at jossa.nic.in.
Candidates seeking admission to BArch programmes at IITs will have to appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on October 8.