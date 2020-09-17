  • Home
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply

JEE Advanced 2020 Application Form Last Date: Registration for JEE Advanced 2020 will end today, September 17. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main 2020 meeting the required cut off can fill up the JEE Advanced Application Form 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Education | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:24 am IST

Image credit: jeeadv.ac.in
New Delhi:

Registration for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced, or JEE Advanced 2020, will end today, September 17. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main and meet the required cut off marks can fill up the JEE Advanced Application Form 2020 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. According to official information, the registered candidates can change their exam cities from September 16 (12 noon) to September 17 (5 pm). JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria 2020 is available on the information brochure.

JEE Advanced Application Form 2020: Direct Link

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2020

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Read the eligibility conditions and login using your application number, password.

  3. Fill up the application form.

  4. Upload documents, pay the JEE Advanced form fee and submit.

JEE Advanced Registration 2020: Declaration In Lieu Of OBC-NCL Certificate

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates who do not have a recent certificate can fill up the declaration in lieu of OBC-NCL certificate form. The format is given in the JEE Advanced 2020 brochure. The brochure also contains forms for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories.

JEE Advanced 2020 Date

JEE Advanced Exam Date is September 27. The seven zonal coordinating Indian Institutes of Technology, under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board, will conduct the exam. JEE Advanced result 2020 will be announced on October 5.

After the declaration of JEE Advanced result, JoSSA counselling registration will begin. Candidates seeking admission to BArch in IITs will sit for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on October 8.

