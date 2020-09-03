  • Home
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 On September 27, Registration From September 11

JEE Advanced 2020: The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in the JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to appear in JEE Advanced.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 4:44 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, or JEE Advanced 2020, for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on September 27. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced. According to official information, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2020, will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020.

Candidates can register for JEE Advanced 2020 from September 11 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

How To Register For JEE Advanced 2020

Registration of JEE Advanced include the following steps:

Step 1. Open the official website and login with your credentials. After login, enter the required information and fill in the choices of test cities.

Step 2. Upload the required documents in specified format and size.

Step 3. Pay the JEE Advanced registration fee and submit.

JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can also take mock tests available at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2020

After qualifying in JEE Advanced, candidates will be able to apply for admission to the 23 IITs. However, candidates who want to study BArch in IITs will be required to take the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020).

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will be held on October 8 in 23 IITs across India. The registration for the examination will be available from October 5 (10 am) to October 6 (5 pm)

