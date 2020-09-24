IIT JEE Advanced 2020: Mock Tests And Previous Years’ Papers Are Available Online

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JEE Advanced 2020: Mock Tests And Previous Years’ Papers

JEE Advanced 2020: The admission test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Advanced 2020, will be held on September 27. IIT Delhi will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) at 1,150 test centres across the country. The admit card of JEE advanced has already been released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The official website also hosts mock tests that candidates can take to test their preparation. JEE Advanced 2020 mock test is available for both the papers.

JEE Advanced 2020 Mock Test

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To appear in mock test for JEE Advanced, candidates can click on the above link, select the paper and log in using the auto-generated credentials.

JEE Advanced Previous Papers

Apart from mock tests, the official website also contains previous years’ JEE Advanced papers. The question papers are available in pdf format that can be downloaded and printed.

JEE Advanced Paper PDF

JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted as a computer based test. On the exam day, candidates must bring their admit cards along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet. Candidates must wear masks, hand gloves and bring their personal hand sanitizer as specified in the hall ticket.

JEE Advanced 2020 Syllabus

The result of JEE Advanced will be announced on October 5. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin registration for IIT admissions tentatively from October 6.