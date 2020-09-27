Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students

JEE Advanced Exam: The IIT admission test -- Joint Entrance Examination Advanced -- will be conducted today, September 27, in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As per data shared by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), JEE Advanced 2020 will be held for 1,60,831 registered candidates, in 222 cities and around 1,000 exam centres across the country.

Follow JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates Here

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Advanced admit card carries important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must carefully read the instructions and follow them during the exam. Candidates must reach the exam centre as per the JEE Advanced reporting time.

To avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing, the reporting time for JEE Advanced 2020 may be different for each candidate.

Candidates must wear mask and hand gloves and bring their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). All pages of the JEE Advanced admit card, including the self-declaration form, along with a valid photo ID proof must be brought to the examination venue. Candidates are also advised to bring a simple ballpoint pen.

Before reaching the exam venue, candidates are to fill in the required information in the allotted spaces on the self-declaration form / undertaking / proforma. The form is to be signed in the presence of the invigilator at the JEE Advanced exam centre.

Through JEE Advanced, admission will be given to undergraduate engineering programmes in the 23 IITs across the country. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualified in the JEE Main exam were allowed to register for the IIT admission test.

JEE Advanced result will be declared on October 5. The seat allocation process (JoSSA counselling) will begin tentatively on October 6.