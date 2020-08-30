Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced AAT 2020: Architecture Aptitude Test On October 8

The Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT 2020) will be held on October 8. The Indian Institute of Delhi, conducting body of JEE Advanced 2020, has announced the AAT 2020 date in the JEE Advanced brochure. The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, will be conducted from September 1-6, 2020.

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will be conducted in 23 IITs across the country. The registration portal, according to official information, will be available from October 5 (10 am) to October 6 (5 pm).

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programme in IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee will be required to qualify AAT 2020.

The registration form will be available on the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in. Only those candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced AAT.

The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates will be required to reach the AAT 2020 examination venue by 8:30 am.

JEE Advanced 2020, for admission to IITs, will be conducted on September 27. JEE Advanced registration will begin on September 11.

In the JEE Advanced brochure, IIT Delhi has also mentioned the dates for JoSSA counselling.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to start the registrations for counselling, for BTech admissions IITs, NITs and GFTIs tentatively on October 6.