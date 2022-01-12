Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Jammu To Conduct All Classes Online After 18 Tested Positive At Campus

IIT Jammu To Conduct All Classes Online After 18 Tested Positive At Campus

“Out of RT-PCR tests conducted on 300 people last week on campus, 18 members of the faculty, staff and the students have tested positive for the virus," IIT Jammu said in a statement

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 10:38 pm IST
Source: PTI
IIT Jammu To Conduct All Classes Online After 18 Tested Positive At Campus
IIT Jammu said it has been conducting periodic COVID-19 testing amid a spurt in the infection
Image credit: IIT Jammu website
Jammu:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu on Wednesday said it will conduct all classes online after 18 members of the faculty, staff and the students tested positive for coronavirus. The IIT Jammu said it has been conducting periodic COVID-19 testing amid a spurt in the infection. “Out of RT-PCR tests conducted on 300 people last week on campus, 18 members of the faculty, staff and the students have tested positive for the virus. However, everyone is under quarantine as per protocol and reports of mild to no symptoms while being constantly monitored and supported by the medical unit. The IIT Jammu campus is currently under sanitisation,” the IIT Jammu said in a statement.

It said most of the students had left the campus for semester break in December. “IIT Jammu will conduct all classes online and the staff and the faculty members will continue to work from home until further instructions. We are comforted to report that 100 percent of our community is vaccinated to fight the virus,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Covid Task Force on Wednesday met here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and reviewed the public health response and various mitigation measures being put in place for effective containment and mitigation of the infection in Jammu and Kashmir.

Observing that Omicron is being perceived as less dangerous than the delta variant responsible for the second wave, the chief secretary appealed to the public to raise their guard and remain cautious and vigilant to the infection since it has a high rate of transmission and can infect a larger group of people over shorter periods.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News

RELATED NEWS

Amit Shah Inaugurates New Campus Of IIT Jammu
Amit Shah Inaugurates New Campus Of IIT Jammu
Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today
Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today
IIT Jammu PhD Admission 2021: Registration Open, Apply By May 15
IIT Jammu PhD Admission 2021: Registration Open, Apply By May 15
IIT Jammu Inks MoU With Army's Northern Command
IIT Jammu Inks MoU With Army's Northern Command
Jammu And Kashmir Government, IIT Jammu Agree To Improve Quality Of Education
Jammu And Kashmir Government, IIT Jammu Agree To Improve Quality Of Education
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know NMIMS Admission And Selection Criteria For 2022-24 Session
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know NMIMS Admission And Selection Criteria For 2022-24 Session

LATEST NEWS

Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know NMIMS Admission And Selection Criteria For 2022-24 Session
Jan 12, 2022
SC Seeks Karnataka Medical Education Secretary's Explanation Over 633 MDS Admissions Done Beyond Deadline
Jan 12, 2022
MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Launches Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar
Jan 12, 2022
Consider Tamil Nadu's Demand Favourably For NEET Exemption, CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi
Jan 12, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Open, Operate With 50% Capacity: Report
Jan 12, 2022

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources