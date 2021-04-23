IIT Jammu PhD Admission 2021: Registration Open, Apply By May 15

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Jammu admission 2021: Appky for PhD programmes at eg.iitjammu.ac.in (representational photo)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has started the application process for admission to different PhD programmes. The last date to apply on the official website, eg.iitjammu.ac.in, is May 15. Shortlisted candidates will receive their call letters by May 26. As per the schedule released, tentative dates for the selection process are June 3 to 11 and the first round of admission will be held from June 28 to July 5.

IIT Jammu offers PhD programmes in the following areas: Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.

Admission will be given under two categories – institute research student and externally funded students. Externally funded students mean students who want to apply throw fellowships of the UGC and CSIR, through the GPAT exam; and through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), etc.

A master’s degree in engineering or technology or a master’s degree by research in engineering or technology along with a good academic record is required for admission to IIT Jammu’s PhD programmes.

Candidates with a master’s degree in science, with a good academic record, and a valid GATE score, or UGC, CSIR-JRF; GPAT, NBHM or any equivalent qualification can also apply. Candidates with these qualifications, who studied in the NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISERs and IISc will be eligible for exemption as per schemes of the IIT council.

Candidates with valid GATE scores in the relevant engineering or technology courses can also apply.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for General, Gen-EWS, OBC category students and Rs 500 for SC, ST, PWD category candidates.

“The reservation of seats in admissions for SC, ST, OBC, EWS categories and for Persons with Disability (PwD) will be as per Government of India rules,” IIT Jammu said.