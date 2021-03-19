IIT JAM Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will announce the result for the Joint Admission Test For Masters or JAM 2021 on its official website tomorrow, March 20.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 1:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will announce the result for the Joint Admission Test For Masters or JAM 2021 on its official website tomorrow, March 20. All the candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can download the final result from jam.iisc.ac.in. IISc Bangalore held the JAM 2021 exam on February 14 for admission to various master’s programmes at IITs.

The institute has already released the final answer keys on its official website. The question papers and answer keys released are of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) papers.

The provisional answer keys were released on February 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 3.

JAM 2021 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to official website-- jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JAM 2021Result’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your credentials.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout.

As per the schedule released, candidates will be allowed to submit the application form from April 15 to 28, and the first admission list will be released on June 16. The second and third lists will be released on July 1 and 16, respectively.

Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes
