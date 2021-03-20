IISc Bangalore has announced the result of Joint Admission Test (JAM 2021)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the result of the Joint Admission Test (JAM 2021) at its official website, jam.iisc.ac.in, today, March 20. All the candidates who have appeared in the entrance test can visit the official portal and download their results.

JAM 2021 was held on February 14 in a computer-based test mode at designated examination centres across the nation.

The scorecard of JAM 2021 will be available from March 27 to July 31. “The scorecard (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” IISc said.

IIT JAM Result 2021: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM, jam.iisc.ac.in,

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest announcement section, click on the link that reads “IIT JAM Result 2021”

Step 3: You will be re-directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your IIT JAM 2021 login credentials such as user ID and password

Step 4: Upon successful login, the result of IIT JAM 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the IIT JAM 2021 result and take its print out for future reference

The Joint Admission Test for M.Sc programmes (JAM) is a national-level entrance test held for admission to 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore in M.Sc., Masters in Economics, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other degree programmes.

For each test paper, a merit list will be prepared based on the All India Rank (AIR) of JAM. The number of candidates included in the merit list depends on the total number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a given subject.

IIT JAM Merit List

Qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc.