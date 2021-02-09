IIT JAM On February 14; Tips To Prepare For MSc Entrance Exam

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will be conducting the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) on February 14. The entrance exam will be held for admissions into MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc. JAM admit card was released on January 11 on the official website joaps.iisc.ac.in.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. The exam will be conducted by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi,IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

IIT JAM 2021 syllabus

IIT JAM entrance exam will be divided into seven subjects namely-- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Mathematics (MA), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics and Physics (PH).

Biotechnology consists of 10+2+3 Biology and Chemistry syllabi and 10+2 Mathematics and Physics syllabi.

Physics syllabus consists of mathematical methods, Mechanics and General Properties of Matter, Oscillations, Waves and Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, Kinetic Theory, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics and Solid State Physics, Devices and Electronics.

Chemistry syllabus will cover the topics under Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Physical Chemistry.

Economics syllabus would have the following topics-- Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Statistics for Economics, Indian Economy and Mathematics for Economics

Geology syllabus will include The Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Structural Geology, Palaeontology, Stratigraphy, Mineralogy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology.

Mathematical Statistics syllabus will have two parts Mathematics-- Sequences and Series, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and Matrices. Statistics will have Probability, Random Variables, Standard Distributions, Joint Distributions, Sampling Distributions, Limit Theorems, Estimation and Testing of Hypotheses.

IIT JAM paper pattern

IIT Jam will be a three-hour long online paper with a total number of 60 questions, The paper will be divided into three parts. Section A will have 30 questions out of which 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be one-marker and 20 questions will be 2 markers, section B will have 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each and section C will have 20 questions out of which 10 questions will be one-marker and 10 questions will be two-markers.

There will be negative marking in Section A where one-third of marks will be deducted for one-marker questions and two-thirds marks will be deducted for two marker questions.

IIT JAM preparation tips

With a few days left for the IIT JAM entrance exam, the candidates must start revising their important topics and refer to their notes.

Revise old notes

Do not fret to start new topics, rather concentrate on the syllabus which has already been covered. Revise the notes and focus on the questions which have been found difficult.

Solve previous years’ question papers

Repeatedly solving the previous years’ question papers will make the candidates confident about the actual test and will help in improvement of speed. As most of the IIT JAM syllabus would already be covered, it is better to take on the whole practice paper and try to complete it within a given time.

Practice JAM mock tests

A variety of JAM mock tests are available online. The students can attempt those mock tests to know their preparedness level by analysing their scores. This would help them to identify their weaker areas and work on them

Read frequently asked questions in exams

Keep a note of the frequently asked questions in the IIT JAM exams and try to solve them. There are likely chances that the exam authority would ask similar questions this year and the candidates must try to solve them in limited time to be able to give more time to newer questions

IIT JAM important dates

The entrance exam will be on February 14 followed by the announcement of JAM results on March 20 then the selected candidates will have to submit the JAM application form 2021 between April 15 to 28. The first JAM admission list will be released on June 16, second JAM admission list will be released on July 1 and the third JAM list will be released on July 16. The JAM admission process will be concluded on July 20.