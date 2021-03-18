  • Home
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 1:23 pm IST

IISC Bangalore has released the final answer keys of the JAM 2021
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has released the final answer keys for the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 on its official website. All those who appeared in the entrance examination can check and download the final answer keys from jam.iisc.ac.in. IISc Bangalore conducted the JAM 2021 examination on February 14.

The question papers and answer keys released are of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) papers.

JAM 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys’

Step 3: Click on the desired subject to view the answer key

Step 4: Download the answer key (available in the PDF format) and take a print out for future reference

The provisional answer keys were released on February 26, 2021, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 3.

According to the schedule released on the official website, the result of JAM 2021 will be announced on March 20. Candidates will be allowed to submit the application form from April 15 to 28 on the official site. The first admission list will be released on June 16, and the second and third lists will be released on July 1 and 16, respectively.

IISc Banglore
