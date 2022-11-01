IIT JAM Exam 2023: Application Correction Window To Open On November 10; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JAM Exam 2023 application form correction to be held on November 10.

JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the application correction window for JAM 2023 exam on November 10, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes to their JAM 2023 application form need to visit the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM official website reads: “Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10, 2022”.

The JAM 2023 examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in seven different subjects. The deadline to fill out the JAM 2023 application form was October 14, 2022.

IIT JAM 2023: Online Application Form Correction Steps

Open the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Click on the ‘JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal’ link on the homepage. Enter the login credentials- email address or enrolment ID, password and captcha code. Make the necessary changes in the JAM 2023 application form. Later on candidates can check the application correction status.

The JAM result will be declared on March 22, 2023 and the scores will be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.