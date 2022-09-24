IIT JAM Application 2023 Process Underway; Points To Keep In Mind While Filling Registration Form

IIT JAM 2023 application underway at joaps.iitg.ac.in

The application for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is underway. Candidates can register online at joaps.iitr.ac.in for IIT JAM application. The last date for JAM application form 2023 is October 11. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is organising JAM 2023. JAM 2023 has been scheduled to be held on February 12.

The JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) allows the candidate to enter the data, save a partially filled form, logout and resume filling by logging in again. The JOAPS portal is self-explanatory and user-friendly, an IIT JAM application form said. The JAM application fee will be automatically determined based on the category, gender, and the number of test papers that have been opted by the applicant.

Following data will be required while filling the IIT JAM application form at JOAPS portal:

Personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parent’s/guardian’s name, parent’s/ guardian’s mobile number, etc)

Name of the candidate in the application form must exactly be the same as per the qualifying degree certificate. JAM 2023 Scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form. Prefix and title including Mr, Shri, Dr, Ms, Mrs and Smt should NOT be used.

Address for communication including PIN code

Details of Eligibility degree

Name and address with PIN code of the college, institute, university

Choice of JAM paper(s)

Choice of JAM Examination Cities

High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph and signature conforming to the specifications

Scanned copy of the category (SC or ST) Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned copy of Physical Disability Certificate (if applicable) or Unique Disability Identification (UDID) certificate

Details of the Photo Identity Document (ID). This ID, in original, should be carried by the candidate to the examination center. Candidate can specify any one of the following Photo ID: Aadhaar ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID

Net-banking / debit card / credit card / UPI details for fee payment

IIT JAM 2023 will be held online and all the questions will be of objective type. Questions asked in the JAM 2023 paper will be categorized into three parts: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

As per the IIT JAM 2023 syllabus, the exam will be conducted in seven different subjects- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). While filing the IIT JAM 2023 application form, candidates will be required to keep in mind certain guidelines.