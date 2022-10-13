IIT JAM 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Guidelines To Apply
The JAM 2023 exam registration will end tomorrow. Check the important guidelines to fill out the application form in the JOAPS portal.
IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 online registration window tomorrow, October 14, 2022. Candidates in order to complete the application process on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) need to follow certain guidelines and procedures and also need to upload some of the necessary documents.
To apply for IIT JAM 2023 exam candidates first should visit the JOAPS 2023 portal link available on the official website of IIT JAM. Candidates then need to register with the help of an email ID and password and then fill in all the JAM 2023 application form. It is also compulsory for candidates to upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and then submit the form.
IIT JAM 2023: Guidelines To Complete The Registration Process
- Choice of Examination Cities- Candidates must select their first, second, and third city preferences while applying for JAM 2023. When the first city is chosen, the zone is defined, and the candidates may only pick the second and third cities from the same zone. If a minimum amount of applicants do not apply in a given city, the city may be removed from the final list, and those candidates will be assigned to a centre in their second or third preference city.
- Data Requirement for Filling the Application Form- Candidates while filling the application form will need their personal information, address, details of eligibility degree, name and address with PIN code of the institute, choice of JAM papers, choice of JAM examination cities, photograph, signature, category certificate (if any), physical disability certificate (if any), id proof and details of fee payment.
- Photograph Requirements- Candidates need to upload a passport size (3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm height) in JPEG or JPG format. The maximum size can be 480 × 640 pixels and the minimum size should be 240 × 320. The file size of the image should be in the range of 20 KB to 200 KB. The aspect ratio has to be between 0.66 and 0.89.
- Signature Requirements- The size of the signature should be within 2 cm × 7 cm. The maximum size of the JPEG or JPG image can be 160 × 560 pixels and the minimum size should be 80 × 280. The file size of the image should be in the range of 5 KB to 150 KB. The aspect ratio has to be between 3.15 and 4.04.
- Certificate for SC, ST and PwD- Candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) category have to upload a valid certificate issued only by authorized officials.
- Application Fee Payment Procedure- The application fee is to be paid in online mode. Candidates will be able to make the payment using net banking, debit or credit card or UPI.
- Application Scrutiny and Rectification- Applications shall be scrutinized to verify the data entered by the candidate with the submitted supporting documents. If everything is found to be in order, the application will be accepted. The status of the application and defects marked in the application will be intimated through e-mail or SMS.