IIT JAM 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Guidelines To Apply

The JAM 2023 exam registration will end tomorrow.

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 online registration window tomorrow, October 14, 2022. Candidates in order to complete the application process on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) need to follow certain guidelines and procedures and also need to upload some of the necessary documents.

To apply for IIT JAM 2023 exam candidates first should visit the JOAPS 2023 portal link available on the official website of IIT JAM. Candidates then need to register with the help of an email ID and password and then fill in all the JAM 2023 application form. It is also compulsory for candidates to upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and then submit the form.

IIT JAM 2023: Guidelines To Complete The Registration Process