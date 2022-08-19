IIT JAM 2023 Registration From September 7; Details On Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JAM 2023 Registrations From September 7

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination from September 7. The candidates who are interested can fill in the online application form available on the official website -- jam.iitg.ac.in. The last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2023 examination is October 11.

The IIT JAM 2023 application fee for females, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with benchmark Disability categories is Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. And for others, the application fee for IIT JAM 2023 is Rs 1,800 for one test paper and Rs 2,500 for two test papers.

As per the IIT JAM 2023 syllabus, the exam will be conducted in seven different subjects- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). The IIT JAM 2023 examination will have three types of questions - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2023 Eligibility Requirements